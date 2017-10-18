PML-N believed in supremacy of law,constitution: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Minister for Defense Engineer Khurram Dastgir Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

believed in the supremacy of the law and constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been holding meetings of National Security Committee (NSC) regularly since he assumed his office and another meeting of NSC would be held soon.

He said the government had been resolving all challenges and would complete its tenure.

The minister said Pakistan wanted relations with United States (US) based on mutual cooperation as it would bring positive results and US dignitaries would visit Pakistan soon.

He said Afghan soil was being used by terrorists to carry out activities against Pakistan.Pakistan has started work on border management to secure our border with Afghanistan however there was need the same work to be done from the other side.

Khurram Dastgir said peacefull Afghnistan was in favour of Pakistan and America.