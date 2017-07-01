PML-N being victimised as it wants rule of constitution: Saad

LAHORE, July 01 (APP): Railways Minister and Pakistan
Muslim League-N central leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said
PML-N is being victimised as it wants the rule of law and
constitution in the country.
Addressing an Eid-Millan party, organised by the PML-N
workers in his constituency here on Saturday, he said that
hurdles in the way of continuity of democracy are hampering
progress of the nation.
He said that the PML-N leaders including Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were honest and dedicated, who had
always listened to problems of their workers on merit.
He said that the PML-N had come into power by getting
votes from the people but it was not being allowed to work
and serve the nation.
“What is our crime? What is crime of our leader Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he questioned.
Saad said that the PML-N had always worked for progress
of the country, and it had made Pakistan a nuclear power.
It remained impartial in the war against Yemen, it offered
mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, it installed
power generation plants and launched several other
projects.
Criticising PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said: “Khan
Sahib, if you will try to expell us from politics through
undemocratic means, we won’t go alone; you will also have
to go.”
“It was a conspiracy that first the allegations of
rigging were levelled and then a sit-in was organised
against the parliament,” he added.
He said that whenever the PML-N came to power,
attempts were made to destabilise it. “Governments were
sent packing in the name of accountability in the past,”
he added.
The minister said that the enemies of China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) wanted to derail the country and
were hatching conspiracies against the PML-N government.
He said that politics of confrontation and allegations
would give nothing to the country, adding that the PML-N
and the PPP had to sign the Charter of Democracy after a
long period of confrontation.
Saad said that if politicians are vilified, then who
would join politics in the country.
He said that a campaign of character assassination
was underway against the Sharif Family.
He said that he is son of Khawaja Rafique, who was
assassinated when he was struggling for democracy.
“We will stage a comeback if expelled from the
government undemocratically and illegally,” he said.
The minister said that leg-pulling should be stopped
as it was damaging for society and the nation.
“Change can only be ensured through vote and the
political opponents should wait for elections,” he added.
PML-N being victimised as it wants rule of constitution: Saad
LAHORE, July 01 (APP): Railways Minister and Pakistan