PML-N being singled out in Punjab province complains Zafar-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq on Saturday complained that PML-N was facing difficulties in its election campaign due to lack of neutrality and impartially in the Punjab province.

Participating in debate on law and order situation in country, he alleged PML-N was being singled out in the Punjab which may have negative impact on the whole election campaign and results.

He said it was unfortunate that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers were barred from welcoming their leader on July 13. He said Nawaz Sharif did prefer to come back to Pakistan despite his seriously ill wife. He alleged that fake cases were registered against PML-N leadership.

Raja Zafar stressed for taking additional steps to hold free, fair and transparent

elections and said ECP has the mandate to carry out the electoral exercise. He

warned, if the election is rigged, the country will face the consequences.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid asked chairman Senate to summon Chairman National

Accountability Court (NAB) and Chief Election Commissioner to answer the questions

of Senators.

He complained that it was unfortunate that PML-N candidate contesting for NA 54

constituency Anjum Aqeel had been summoned for inquiry just three days before the

general elections. Likewise, seven years pending case of another PML-N candidate

for NA 60, Hanif Abbasi would be decided on July 21 (Saturday).

In these circumstances, how a candidates would be able to run his election

campaign, he questioned.

Rehman Malik said that the meeting of Senate Standing committee on Interior had

discussed security arrangements for upcoming elections, and the cyber crime situation

in the country in the context of elections.

He said that National Coordinator of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA)

had briefed the committee about possible threats to various political parties and candidates

during their election campaigns and on polling-day.

Senator Javed Abbasi asked the Chairman Senate to summon in-camera session to

discuss the issues, shared by the Secretary Election Commission with the interior

committee.