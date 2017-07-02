PML-N being made target of revenge, hate: Saad

LAHORE, July 02 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N central

leader and Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique

has said that the PML-N is being made target of hatred and

revenge continuously.

Addressing an Eid Milan party, organised by the PML-N

workers at a local hotel in NA-125 here on Sunday, he said

that the PML-N would not respond in inappropriate language

that its opponents were using.

“It is the right of every political workers to express

whatever he feels, but these words should not hurt their

opponents,” he added.

The minister said that hate and blame-games had been

abandoned after signing of the Charter of Democracy (CoD)

between Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif many years ago.

“Some political puppets were not happy with the CoD

at that time and they even criticised it,” he added.

He said that the CoD was one of the best documents

of the national history and the goal was achieved after

struggle of 60 years by political leadership of the

country.

He was of the view that the CoD ensures supremacy

of the Constitution and it ensures working relationship

among national institutions within the ambit of the

Constitution.

The minister said that hate-lovers do not like the

CoD, as it was an agreement of peace and harmony.

“It is my responsibility to bring to light the

reality and no one can stop us from speaking the

truth,” he added.

Saad said that the PML-N was one of those parties

which struggled against dictatorship and for restoring

democracy in the country. “When we took charge of the

government in 2013, there was terrorism everywhere,

killings were continuing in Karachi, people of Balochistan

were being murdered, the country was facing severe energy

crisis, roads were broken across the country and economy

was in a shambles,” he said.

The minister said that the Constitution was not

fully functional and the institutions were not working

in unison. “Now when we are trying to streamline the

issues of the institutions, leg-pulling is going on

against us,” he complained.

Khawaja Saad said that the goal of this freedom had

been achieved after a long struggle and the PML-N would

not allow it to be reversed.

He said that in the local government elections,

people once again reposed their trust in the PML-N.

“What is the other method to adjudge the will or

trust of the people?” he questioned.

Criticising the electronic media, he said that

some channels did allocate most of the time of talk

shows to the parties which had less than thirty per

cent seats in the parliament and the PML-N was not

given proper time.

Saad said after failure of sit-ins and allegations

of rigging, the opponents used Panama Leaks issue

against the PML-N, which was not even acknowledged

by the Panama state itself.

He said that there were names of leaders of

several countries in the Panama Papers, but nothing

happened in those countries. Only one political party

was being targeted in Pakistan, he said adding that

in fact it was a conspiracy against Pakistan.

“Prosperity of Pakistan was perturbing its enemies,

but now no one can stop us from making progress after

initiation of the CPEC project,” he added.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that India, Israel and

the enemies in the garb of friends, knew it well that

it would be impossible for any country to take away

their Raymonds (from here without the legal process)

if Pakistan gets financially strong. “No country will

be able to dictate us if we do not beg for financial

help from the world,” he added.

The minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif did not bow his head before anyone other

than Allah Almighty, and so he was being punished.

He said the world threatened nation that it would

have to face problems in case of nuclear tests, but

nothing happened and Pakistan is developing and

flourishing with more dignity.

“There were specific journalistic characters who

conduct talk shows after getting ‘dictation’ and use

inappropriate language against politicians,” he said

and asked “if this character assassination is

journalism or politics.”

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that

voters could not be befooled as the love for

democracy had not diminished and decreased in people.

He said that Pakistan had not come into being

through any guerrilla war, adding that it was the

result of a democratic struggle, and it would

eventually weaken without democracy.

He said every time, martial-laws introduced fake

democracy, and the elected governments were removed,

adding that 8 to 9 prime ministers had been removed

forcibly so far.

He said that it was Nawaz Sharif who launched a

struggle for restoration of judiciary and decided to

wage a long march for the purpose, despite all odds.

The minister said at that time it was the stance

of Nawaz Sharif that the country would become a state

without a Constitution if the judiciary was not

restored.

“And when judges were restored, we immediately

returned to Lahore. Even Imran Khan wanted us to

continue our long march, but we did not put any other

demand,” he added.

He said that the PML-N was the party which was

never appreciated for its good work and endeavours.

He questioned intellectuals of the country

including politicians and journalists as to who

could compete with the PML-N as far as bringing

prosperity and progress to the country was

concerned.

Saad said that martial-law of Musharraf was an

international conspiracy as the United States wanted

to invade Afghanistan and a government with two-thirds

majority was not allowed to complete its tenure.

He called for letting democracy to prevail, adding

that people could not be united through executive orders

and people’s trust in vote would shatter if political

parties were damaged.

“Then people will resort to violence and the

political leadership will not be able to do anything,”

he warned.

He said that reservations of the PML-N were not

listened and no action was taken when it complained

about the leaking of Hussain Nawaz’s picture.

“No one listens to us when foul langauge is

used against us,” he added.

He said national institutions should be given

respect, and at the same time the parliament should

also be held in esteem.

“We had also struggled for democracy, then why

should we not be given respect,” he questioned.

“Please, do not target us without extending

proofs,” he said.

The minister said there shoild not be popular

verdicts as these give temporary benefit, adding

that decisions should be based on justice.

He said that protection of democracy was a

responsibility of all four pillars of the state

and these should work within the ambit of the

Constitution.

The minister said that it was a dream of

elders that there would be the rule of Constitution

in the country, but it is still to be fully

realised.

He appealed to his opponents to wait for few

more months till the completion of the incumbent

government’s tenure as, he added, the PML-N would

not fall alone, but its leg-pullers would also go

along with it.

He questioned why Pakistan People’s Party

Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was using language

being used by PTI Chairman Imran khan and his

partner Sheikh Rashid.

Saad said that the Jamaat-e-Islami Emir

Sirajul Haq was also using the same words which

were not conducive for national politics.

He advised Imran Khan to be aware of his two

leaders as they would leave him alone in troubles.

“We do not want Imran Khan to quit politics,” he

said.

He said that PPP leaders Raza Rabbani, Khursheed

Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Murad Shah and Naveed Qamar

are good politicians but, he added, there are few

others who do not follow ethics.

He said that upcoming 10 to 11 months are

important and wished that tenure of the PML-N government

is completed like the previous PPP government.

The minister said struggle for democracy was still

underway, adding that the PML-N would not let democracy

derail in the country.