PML-N backed candidates win 11 seats from Punjab

LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP):Independent candidates backed by PML-N won 11 out of 12 senate seats in Punjab Assembly on Saturday.

Seven candidates contested for general seats,

one for minority , two for technocrat and two for women seats.

Out of seven senate general seats in Punjab, independent

candidates backed by PML-N won six general seats, whereas PTI

candidate won one seat.

According to official results, PML-N backed candidates

Dr Asif Kirmani secured 42 votes, Dr Musadik Malik 42 votes,

Rana Maqbool 43 votes, Zubair Gul 38 votes, Haroon Akhtar 42 votes

and Shaheen Khalid Butt 41 votes, whereas PTI candidate Chaudhary

Muhammad Sarwar got 44 votes.

Kamran Michael, an Independent candidate backed by PML-N, was elected on the minority seat by securing

321 votes.

While former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Hafiz

Abdul Karim were elected on technocrat seats by securing 155 votes and 160 votes, respectively.

PML-N backed independent candidates Saadia Abbasi and Nuzhat Sadiq were also elected on two women Senate seats by securing 160 votes and 152 votes, respectively.