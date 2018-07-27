PML (N) Ali Pervaiz wins NA-127 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim Leauge (N) candidate Ali Pervaiz won election from National Assembly constituency NA-127 Lahore-V by securing 113,265 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Jamsheed Iqbal candidate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) stood second by getting 66,818 votes.

The third position was grabbed by candidate Muhammad Zaheer of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan by getting 23,140 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.76%.