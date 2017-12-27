PML-N achieved milestone with inauguration of Hazara Motoray :Javed Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

government has achieved another milestone as it inaugurated section of Hazara motorway project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

(KP).

He said Burhan-Shah Maqsood interchange was first phase of Hazara Motorway and the project was included in

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The first phase was completed in short span of two years, he said while talking to a news channel.

The project would provide best travelling facilities to the people of KP, besides boosting tourism in the region

as the motorway would connect it with the northern areas, he said.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said dry port and industrial zones would be set up in the province and the fast pace development

projects would enhance economic activities in KP.

He said former prime minister had fulfilled his commitment and given priority to launch mega project for Hazara and

the people were thankful to him and prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The Deputy Speaker NA said the PML-N government as per envisioned by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, had laid network

of motorways throughout the country and was completing projects on time.

He said opponents of the PML-N had been criticising metro bus project and now the same was being constructed in

KP on very higher rates.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leadership had also been stressing that there was huge potential for hydro electricity production

in KP but not a single megawatt was added to national grid by the provincial government, he added.

The development projects were key to bring progress and development and to raise living standard of the people, he

said.