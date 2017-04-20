PML-N accepts Panama case verdict with open heart: Aftab

ATTOCK, April 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs
Sheikh Aftab Ahmad Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had
accepted the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case with open heart
and others should also do the same.
All those, who could not get the Supreme Court verdict according
to their desire, should stop making hue and cry and play a positive
role for the country’s development, he said while talking to APP.
The minister said those, who could not prove anything in the court, would not be able to do so even before the joint investigation team.
They had only nefarious designs for which they were levelling
allegations, he added.
However, the journey for development under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would continue in the country, he said.
Member of the National Assembly Malik Aetbar Khan, while hailing the court verdict, said all the political parties must unite and play their
due role for the country’s development. They should also accept the
Panama case verdict.
Member of the Provincial Assembly Shavez Khan said the Panama Papers
case verdict was in favor of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the
nation deserveds felicitation for that.
MPA Syed Ejaz Bokhari, in his comments, said he had no objection
over the verdict but there should not have been no delay in its announcement.
