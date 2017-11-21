PML-N abolishes law of dictator regime:Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government had abolished a law, which was passed during dictator regime, through the parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N members had expressed trust in the leadership of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by voting against the bill.

Rumors spread by some elements that there were cracks in the PML-N had been proved wrong as the entire party was united under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Musadik Malik said that majority of the PML-N members were present in the National Assembly and participated in the proceedings.

He said the bill was presented by the joint opposition however on this occasion, Imran Khan who claimed himself as real opposition, was not present in the assembly. This attitude showed his non-seriousness in legislation process in the Parliament, he added.

He said that Constitution of Pakistan allowed the right to exercise political activity or to form a party to every citizen except for government employees.

To a question, he said all the political parties should extend cooperation to pass bill of delimitation from the parliament as it was a collective cause.