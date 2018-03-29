PMEX commodity index closes at 3,327 points

KARACHI, Mar. 29 (APP)::The Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)’s commodity exchange on Wednesday closed

at 3,327 points; with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at Rs 11.687 billion.

The number of lots traded was 22,805, said a PMEX statement here on Thursday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 4.489 billion followed by currencies

through COTS Rs 2.412 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 2.036 billion, NSDQ100 Rs1.183 billion, DJ

Rs 935.113 million, silver Rs 343.178 million, platinum Rs 181.031 million,SP500 Rs 48.238 million,

Brent crude oil Rs 38.353 million, copper Rs 16.247 million and natural gas Rs 4.679 million.

In agricultural commodities 12 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 5.633 million were traded.