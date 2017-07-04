PMD forecast more rain

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological

Department on Tuesday forecast rain-dust with

thundershowers at isolated places during next 24 hours.

According to PMD rain with thundershowers is

expected at few places in Rawalpindi, Lahore,

Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan

divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and

Kashmir.

However, mainly hot and humid weather is expected

in most parts of the country during day time.

Very humid weather is expected in plain areas of

Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar.

While Seasonal low lies over northeast

Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating in

north eastern parts of the country and Kashmir. A

shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of

the country and likely to persist over Kashmir and its

adjoining areas during next 48 hours.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours were

Mirkhani 23mm, Kalam 12mm, Balakot 05mm, Pattan 02mm,

Dir 01mm,Kashmir: Kotli 12mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm, Garhi

Dupatta 01mm, Rawalakot Trace, Punjab: Gujrat 06mm,

Sialkot 4mm, Murree 03mm, Chillas 01mm.

Highest Maximum Temperatures recorded during last

24 hours were, Sibbi 46øC, Dadu 45øC, Bhakkar, Dalbandin

44øC.

Main cities Temperatures remained, Islamabad 37C,

Lahore 36C, Karachi 35C, Peshawar 41C, Quetta 37C,

Gilgit 30C, Chitral 36C, Muzaffarabad 38C, Muree 24C,

Skardu 32C, Faislabad 40C, Multan 41C, Hyderbad 39C and

Dir 34C.