PMB distributes 22,000 wheelchairs among special persons in last four years: MD

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has distributed 22,000 wheel chairs among the disable persons in last four year, said Managing Director Barrister Abid Waheed Shaikh. Addressing in International Day for the persons with disabilities (PWDs) function, he said PBM has over one thousand artificial limbs, 1500 hearing aid and 5,000 special persons have so far been rehabilitated through financial assistance.

Special persons suffering from cancer, hepatitis, kidney and cardiac disease are getting treatment on preferential basis and disabled students getting educational stipends, he said. There are also number of hardworking and brave disabled women who got skillful training from Women Empowerment Schools of PBM and now living an honorable life becoming bread winner of their family.

PBM has introduced toll-free helpline besides establishing a special help desk for them in the facilitation centre of PBM. PBM was taking every possible step to make the organization’s services accessible to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), he said.

He said vulnerable people from all over the country including AJK, Northern Areas and Gilgit Baltistan are being benefitted irrespective of gender, cast, creed, religion and political affiliation. PBM successfully completed disability survey in district Attock in collaboration with World Health Organization.

Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh said that we believe taking practical measures to enable PWDs fulfilling their social, political and religious obligations as the development and prosperity of the country is linked with the self-reliance and social uplift of PWDs.

Expressing solidarity with the special persons, he said they should be treated as an opportunity to restrengthen our commitment for the well-being of Special Citizens.

He paid tributes to all the courageous and diligent special friends in the country, who defeated their illnesses and made their own ways towards happy and independent life.

Barrister Abid said that present Government realizes the significance of empowering the special persons and taking concrete measures in order to uplift their lives and Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal (PBM), by providing them education, healthcare, self-employment, and accessibility, protecting their social, economical and political rights.

Expressing his commitment for the well-being and rehabilitation of special persons MD PBM said that provision of socio-economic rights is my prime resolution to the vulnerable people of Pakistan and Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal with its valuable pro-poor services and contemporary reforms during last four years, today is a ray of hope for our special friends.