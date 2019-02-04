PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor meets Governor Punjab

RAWALPINDI, Feb 04 (APP):Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi met with Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.According to a press release issued here on Monday, Vice Chancellor Dr. Abbasi briefed

Governor Punjab about academic and administrative activities of University for ensuring the quality of education.