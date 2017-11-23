PM Youth Programmme striving for women uplift

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Prime Minister’s Youth Programme was especially focusing on women empowerment through their financial support and other incentives for their uplift in the society.

According to official sources, under Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loan Scheme, 50% loans were reserved for potential female entrepreneurs in order to help them start their own businesses.

They said that under Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan Scheme, 62% borrowers were female, which had not only made them financially independent but proved helping hands for their families as well.

They added under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Scheme, 33% of the total pass out trainees were female, who were equipped with demand-driven productive skill for seeking gainful employment opportunities.

Similarly, they added PM’s Youth Programme is a revolutionary programme for the socio-economic development of youth, in a bid to combat soaring unemployment in the country.

It has a broad canvas of schemes aimed at enabling youth and poor segments of population to get good employment, opportunities, secure economic empowerment, acquire skills needed for gainful employment, have access to higher education and IT tools, access to on-the-job training and internship for young graduates to improve the probability of getting a productive job, they added.