PM Youth Internship Programme 2018 phase 2 online registration starts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):The government of Pakistan has announced Phase 2 of Prime Minister Youth Internship Programme (PM Youth Internship Programme Phase 2).

According to press release, last date to apply online for PM Youth Internship programme phase- 2 is April 23.Eligible candidates can apply by Online registration at www.pmyts.nip.gov.pk.

Selected Candidates male and female from Punjab, Sindh, KPK, FATA, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK will be placed in Government, Semi-Government departments and Private departments or institutions.Basic Educational Qualification required for National Internship Programme 2018 Phase 2 is 16 year education in Engineering with 25 age limit. Around 15000 Internees will be selected and will be paid 12000 per month.

After applying online selected candidates list will be uploaded. Those candidates which fullfil below mentioned conditions for PM Youth Intership Programme 2018 (National Internship Program 2018): 50% or 2.5 CGPA marks in final degree will be the minimum threshold for selection of interns. The age limit is up to 25 years & for AJK, GB, FATA, Southern Punjab (Multan Division, Dera Ghazi Khan Division, Bahawalpur Division) and Balochistan is 30 -year as on 23-04-2018.

Applicants must be Pakistani Nationals. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Disabled applicants have 2 percent quota. For minorities 5 percent quota is reserved.

Ineligibility, conditions; those individual who have already availed any government Youth Training Programme /Scheme, Government or semi-Government Servants are also not eligible, Full time students in any Public / Private educational institution.

Monthly Stipend and Number of Internees 12,000 PKR per month will be given to Internees during Internship Period (One Year Duration).