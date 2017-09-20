PM woos US companies to invest in Pakistan

NEW YORK Sept 20 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Wednesday wooed the US companies to invest in Pakistan,

a land of opportunities, that ensured secure environment and

promised lucrative and safe returns.

Addressing a luncheon attended by heads and

representatives of leading US companies organized by the

Pakistan-United States Business Council here at a hotel,

the Prime Minister said Pakistan was slated to be the 20th

largest economy by the year 2025, it would have its

60% population below the age of 30 and a huge 100 million

middle class.

“The potential is all out there and it needs to be

realized,” the Prime Minister said.

He recalled his meeting with President Donald Trump last

night at the reception and also pointed to his “very

productive” meeting with the US Vice President Mike Pence and

said the American leadership was very positive about Pakistan.

He said he too assured that his country was committed to fight

and eliminate terrorism from its soil.

He said the government of Pakistan was fully aware of

the needs of the investors and would ensure that the needs of

the foreign companies were fully catered to.

Shahid Khaqan dismissed the falsified perception

regarding security concerns in Pakistan and said a number of

US companies were already working in Pakistan and doing a good

business. He mentioned the General Electric that was working

on several projects in Pakistan.

“When you come to Pakistan, you are in very safe hands,”

he said.

He said the US companies could capitalize and benefit from

the huge potential of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, in

which China had already pledged to inject US 60 billion

dollars.

He said the CPEC would open up new routes to the Central

Asian Republics and pointed that new infrastructure, roads and

power projects were being built at a fast pace.

The Prime Minister said the basic requirement of

continuity for the business community was truly reflected in

the recent transition of power, following the orders of the

Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said only after a gap of four

days, the government was fully operational again and serving

the masses.

He said the country’s macro-economic indicators had

improved, the growth rate had risen from 2.6 percent four

years back to 5.3 and would be a sustained 6 percent from next

year. He said the country’s stock exchange was the best

performing in the region and the world, while the rates of

investment in the road projects had risen from a meager US

300 million to US 11 billion annually.

He said by the year 2018 an additional power of 10,000

MW would be added to the national grid, while other projects

were underway to meet the needs of the future.

Similarly he said the demand for natural gas had also

been met by the construction of a modern Liquified Natural Gas

terminal, a 1000 km long transmission line that were feeding

three gas powered electricity generation plants. All completed

in mere 20 months time, a record indeed, the Prime Minister

said.

He said work was also going on at a fast pace for the

construction of huge water reservoirs that would also generate

electricity.

Prime Minister Abbasi said a “quantum change” had been

ushered in Pakistan in the past four years.

Allaying the fears and security concerns he said

Pakistan was at the forefront in the fight against terrorism.

The country had rendered huge sacrifices, with over

6500 security personnel killed, besides 21000 civilian lives

lost, but it had eliminated a number of bases of terrorism and

was moving to make Pakistan fully secure and safe.

He said the country also suffered a colossal US 120 billion economic

loss in its fight to make the world a safer place to live.

He said Karachi was once amongst the six most dangerous

cities in the world, but today it could not be found in such

a top 50 list.

Chairman Pakistan-US Business Council Dr Mahmood Khan

pointed to the seamless transition in the country and said the

US companies were very optimistic about investment

opportunities in the country.

He said the Pakistan was a

vibrant, growing market which promised a growing job market

and a booming economy.

He said the council would continue to encourage the US

companies to explore new avenues of cooperation and investment

in the diverse sectors of Pakistan.

The event was also attended by the Foreign Secretary and

ambassadors of Pakistan to the US and the UN.