PM witnesses MoU signing between OGDCL and MOL group

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Wednesday witnessed signing of an MoU between the

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and MOL Group

for a strategic cooperation initiative to evaluate future

potential business opportunities in international upstream

exploration and production.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by

Graham Balchin, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MOL

Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V, and Zahid Mir, Managing Director

OGDCL, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office

here.

The strategic cooperation would lead to mutual exchange of

technical knowledge and industry experiences, allowing for

further discussion of potential international upstream growth

synergies and possible partnerships.

Earlier, Chief Operation Officer of MOL Group Dr. Berislav

Gaso also called on the prime minister and briefed him about

various successful business ventures of his company in Pakistan.

Berislav Gasco thanked the prime minister for the continued

support of the government towards facilitating the company in

undertaking profitable business ventures in the country.

He also appreciated investment-friendly policies of the

government and expressed keen desire of his company to explore

investment opportunities in Balochistan, in addition to the

existing operations at various places in the country.

The prime minister stated that the government was committed

to provide every possible facilitation to the investors for

exploring and benefiting from the huge potential existing in

the country in various sectors, especially the oil and gas sector.

He also welcomed the desire of MOL Pakistan to extend its

operation and undertake business ventures in Balochistan.