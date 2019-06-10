ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked the tax evaders to declare their financial assets, within the country and abroad, before June 30 or be ready for an indiscriminate action.

The Prime Minister in a televised address to the nation said this government had an unprecedented in-depth information about the assets of the citizens including their bank accounts, real estate and benami (in the name of another person) transactions and thus would not spare anyone who does not declare them before June 30.