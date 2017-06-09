PM wants to complete Panama Papers enquiry so that truth could come out: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Asif Kirmani Friday said Nawaz Sharif wanted the inquiry in Panama Papers

case be completed so that truth could come out.

“We are cooperating with the JIT and will continue to do so

despite some concerns,” Kiramni said talking to media outside the Federal

Judicial Academy.

He said there were concerns over certain members of the JIT and

the Supreme Court had been informed.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had himself presented his

family for accountability and Imran Khan should

respect the mandate of the people.

Dr Kirmani said that the Sharif family was rigorously investigated during the regime of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf but no

worongdoing was proved even then.

He also called for forming a JIT against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

He said that the prime minister after getting approval from

the Federal Cabinet awarded powers to JIT equal to that of NAB.

He said that Hussain and Hassan were non residents of Pakistan,

but they did not claim any exception.

He said that Imran Khan, who tried to sabotage CPEC and Chinese

President’s visit to Pakistan, should follow the PML-N’s development

model.

He said that on the one hand PML-N government was fighting war with terrorists while on the other hand Imran Khan was trying to open

an office for terrorists in Peshawar.

He demanded Imran Khan to inform the masses about performance of

the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. Imran Khan was doing politics of allegations, he added, as he did not appear before court to

prove himself innocent.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and

Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that PTI had

started a judicial war against the government, adding that political quarrels should be held on political grounds.