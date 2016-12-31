PM vows to pursue development plans in 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

has said that the new year will mark a new beginning in the history of Pakistan and vowed to steadfastly pursue his government’s plans of national development.

The Prime Minister, in a message on the eve of New Year 2017, conveyed his good wishes to the nation and prayed that it would bring more happiness and prosperity for Pakistanis.

He said 2017 would surely mark a new beginning in the history of Pakistan as the country had decisively turned a page in history and “significantly overcome the challenges of extremism and terrorism.”

The dawn of 2017, he said, would surely make the nation candidly reflect on the year gone by with a view to analyze the high points and shortcomings experienced in national life.

“The tidings of the New Year will instill in us the prudence to fine tune tenets of our national existence and imbue them with spirit of tolerance and fortitude,” the Prime Minister said in the message released

by the PM Office.

“I strongly believe that Pakistan is finally heading towards achieving not too distant goal of a peaceful land and a developed economy,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said, “My government is dedicatedly oriented to provide well laid out means for Pakistanis to build upon their well deserved future plans.”

“It is my earnest wish that the good tidings of New Year usher in a groundswell of selfless national unity, emphatic appreciation of national imperatives and amiable understandings the of national motives.”

“I undertake to resolutely pursue the national programs my government has solemnly undertaken and steadfastly vouch to deliver upon all the plans my government stands for,” the Prime Minister said.

He hoped that the nation would make the best of the new year.