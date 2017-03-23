PM vows to make Pakistan modern, developed state

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Following is the text of the message

of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan Day:

(Text begins)

“March 23rd is an unforgettable day of our national history.

The Muslim Ummah of South Asia was vying to find its identity since

long but it had no determined destination before it. On this day we

found that our focus and impregnable unity which not only identified

the destination but also helped us to achieve it in the shape of

Pakistan.

Though in the Allahabad address by Allama Muhammad Iqbal the

contours of that destination had been earmarked but it found its

expression and consensus on 23rd March. This day reminds us that

with steely determination and unity under an honest leadership, the

ostensibly unachievable targets can be easily achieved.

Whereas the creation of Pakistan ushered in the possibilities

of durable peace in South Asia, it was also a ray of hope for those

who had been deprived of equal opportunities in the United India and

attempts had been made to decimate their cultural identity. In the

form of Pakistan a nation clinched back its identity which was

denied to them by the majority. It was implied in the Pakistan

Resolution that Pakistan after coming into being will transform into

a national state where all the citizens will enjoy equal rights.

We are grateful to Allah that today the people of Pakistan

have regained their lost identity. While during the last three years

the army, security agencies and people have rendered sacrifices to

make Pakistan a cradle of peace, the government has maintained its

focus on accelerating economic prosperity and progress. By the Grace

of God today’s Pakistan is a democratic country. The judiciary and

media are independent.

The backward areas of the country are being developed on

priority basis. Work on the epoch making projects under CPEC is in

full swing, which has unleashed a process of progress and

reconstruction in Balochistan and the day is not far off when, God

willing, the province will join the developed areas of the country.

It is a pleasant coincidence that the Muslim Ummah found its

destination from the platform of Muslim League and today under the

leadership of the same party we have rediscovered it.

As a nation it is incumbent upon us to build a society where

nobody is discriminated against on the basis of colour, ethnicity,

religion, creed or sect.

We have to make collective endeavours to build Pakistan into

a state where all citizens have equal rights and all regions of the

country enjoy the fruits of development. Today we have to renew our

pledge. Once again we have to make Pakistan a modern and developed

state in conformity with the vision and thinking of the Quaid.

There has been an appreciable acceleration in this process

during the last three years. With the Grace of God this journey will

continue with the same spirit and commitment. We pray to the

Almighty to make Pakistan safe, stronger and a highly developed

country in the future! Amen.

Pakistan Paindabad”

(Text Ends)