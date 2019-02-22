PM vows not to spare any corrupt even if they make hue and cry

RAJANPUR, Feb 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday stressing for an equitable justice system for the rich and poor alike, as also envisioned by the country’s founding fathers said the government would not spare any corrupt even if they make hue and cry to any extent.

Addressing a gathering here after distributing Sehat Insaf (health) cards among the poor people

of this backward district of Punjab, he remarked that “the union of corrupt” was getting united in the country in the name of protecting democracy.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also addressed the function, which was attended by a large number of health card recipients, besides the members of national and provincial assemblies.

Talking about the state of affairs in the country’s justice system, the Prime Minister cited the example of a Supreme Court verdict that resulted in the release of two brothers, who were given death sentence by a lower court three years ago.