PM visits Sehwan blast injured in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, Feb 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday visited the Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah to console the injured of the last night’s deadly blast that killed over 80 pilgrims gathered at the shrine of Sufi Saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister

for Finance Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan, Governor Sindh Zubair Ahmed, Chief Minister Murad Ali

Shah and senior political and administrative officials

accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister was briefed by the medical

superintendent of the hospital about a number of the injured

brought to the hospital and the measures taken to look after

them.

The prime minister went around the different wards, met

the injured and assured them to provide the best possible medical treatment.

He condemned the incident and expressed grief over the

loss of precious lives.

He said all steps would be taken to hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous crime and justice would be done.