PM visits Sehwan blast injured in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, Feb 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday visited the Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah to console the injured of the last night’s deadly blast that killed over 80 pilgrims gathered at the shrine of Sufi Saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister
for Finance Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali
Khan, Governor Sindh Zubair Ahmed, Chief Minister Murad Ali
Shah and senior political and administrative officials
accompanied the prime minister.
The prime minister was briefed by the medical
superintendent of the hospital about a number of the injured
brought to the hospital and the measures taken to look after
them.
The prime minister went around the different wards, met
the injured and assured them to provide the best possible medical treatment.
He condemned the incident and expressed grief over the
loss of precious lives.
He said all steps would be taken to hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous crime and justice would be done.
