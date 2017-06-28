LAHORE, June 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif visited the residence of senior PML-N leader and former
PIA chairman Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed here on Wednesday and
expressed grief over the death of his mother.
Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,
he expressed condolences with Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed, former federal
minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar and Chaudhry Ahmad Javed, and
offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
The prime minister prayed to the Almighty to shower His
blessings on the departed soul and grant courage to the
bereaved family to bear the loss with patience, fortitude and
equanimity.
PM visits residence of Ahmad Saeed, condoles his mother’s death
