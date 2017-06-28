PM visits residence of Ahmad Saeed, condoles his mother’s death

LAHORE, June 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif visited the residence of senior PML-N leader and former

PIA chairman Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed here on Wednesday and

expressed grief over the death of his mother.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,

he expressed condolences with Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed, former federal

minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar and Chaudhry Ahmad Javed, and

offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The prime minister prayed to the Almighty to shower His

blessings on the departed soul and grant courage to the

bereaved family to bear the loss with patience, fortitude and

equanimity.