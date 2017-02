PM visits Pakistan Ordnance Factory to inaugurate upgraded brass mill

WAH, Feb 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on

Monday visited the Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) to inaugurate its

upgraded brass mill.

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan, Defence Production Rana Tavir and SAFROn Minister Lt Gen

Abdul Qadir Baloch accompanied the Prime Minister.

After upgradation, the POF’s brass mill has become the largest

of its kind in South Asia.

The mill’s capacity of production has increased from 8,000 to

24,000 metric tonne.