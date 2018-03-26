PM visits JSHQ briefed on operational preparedness of armed forces

RAWALPINDI, Mar 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday expressed immense confidence in the preparations of Pakistan’s armed forces to neutralize and defeat complete spectrum of threats and challenges.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during his visit to the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) here. He was also accompanied by Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, a press release issued by the PM’s Media Wing here said.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the operational preparedness of armed forces.

He paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the armed forces, specially the Shaheeds.

The Prime Minister assured that the nation will provide necessary resources to meet requirements of Pakistan’s defence forces.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters the Prime Minister was welcomed by General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. A smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the Prime Minister.