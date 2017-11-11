PM visits Charsadda, inaugurates new bloc of Dar-ul- Rehmat Medical Complex

CHARSADDA, Nov 11 (APP)::Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the government was supporting the welfare

organizations, keeping in view their role in mitigating sufferings of humanity.

He said this after inaugurating new bloc of ‘Dar-ul- Rehmat Medical

Complex’ of Tehmina Durrani Foundation, during his brief visit . Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was also present on the occasion.

Appreciating efforts of Tehmina Durrani Foundation for the

needy people, the Prime Minister assured support of government to charity organizations to continue their welfare

activities. He said needy and deserving segments of the society would largely be

benefited by the philanthropy work of the foundation.