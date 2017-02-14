PM visits Capt (rtd) Mobin’s residence, offers condolences

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Tuesday went to the residence of Capt (retd) Syed

Ahmad Mobin and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.

Ahmad Mobin was martyred in a suicide blast at

Charing Cross, The Mall.

The prime minister expressed condolences with the mother,

sister and wife of Capt (retd) Ahmad Mobin. He also prayed to

Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan,

Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad

Asif, Advisor to Prime Minister on National Security

Lt-Gen (retd) Nasir Janjua, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif, Inspector General of police (IGP)

Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhaira, Deputy Commissioner Lahore

Sameer Ahmad Syed, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin

Wains and other government officials were present on the

occasion.