PM visits Bosnian war memorial

SARAJEVO, (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Dec 22 (APP): Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday visited Kovaci memorial, the largest

cemetery of the fallen soldiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina during

the 1992-95 war.

The Prime Minister along with the Chairman of Council of Ministers – the Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, visited the historic place in memory of the martyrs of genocide and offered dua.

The two leaders then drove to the permanent exhibition of Srebrebica gallery where photographs of the 1995 Serbian massacre have been put on display.