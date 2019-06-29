ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was a significant one for meeting the housing requirements in the country.

He said the programme, on one hand, would help overcome the shortage of residential units in the country, and on the other, would help bolster the economy by accelerating the economic process.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, PM Office media wing in a press release said.