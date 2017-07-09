PM urges youth to rekindle lessons from Madr-e-Millat’s spirited life

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif has urged the young generation of Pakistan, particularly

Pakistani women, to rekindle the spirit of comradeship, dedication

and reinforcement for the development of Pakistan as manifested

through the life-long struggle of Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah.

“Today’s Pakistan provides women with equal opportunities

of all sorts and an enabling environment to serve the motherland

in every field. Let’s recommit ourselves, men and women, to achieving

a Pakistan, envisioned by our founding father,” PM office media wing

in a press release on Sunday quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister said today, as they commemorate the 50th anniversary of Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, they must

reflect on the great struggle the Muslim women of the Indian

subcontinent undertook.

The way Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah stood beside her brother

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the entire freedom

movement, was a great example of perseverance and steadfastness,

he added.

He said from her struggle, lessons of sacrifice, unconditional

support for a noble cause and most important of all, courage to face

odds, could be drawn.