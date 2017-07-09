PM urges youth to rekindle lessons from Madr-e-Millat’s spirited life

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif has urged the young generation of Pakistan, particularly
Pakistani women, to rekindle the spirit of comradeship, dedication
and reinforcement for the development of Pakistan as manifested
through the life-long struggle of Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah.
“Today’s Pakistan provides women with equal opportunities
of all sorts and an enabling environment to serve the motherland
in every field. Let’s recommit ourselves, men and women, to achieving
a Pakistan, envisioned by our founding father,” PM office media wing
in a press release on Sunday quoted the prime minister as saying.
The prime minister said today, as they commemorate the 50th anniversary of Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, they must
reflect on the great struggle the Muslim women of the Indian
subcontinent undertook.
The way Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah stood beside her brother
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the entire freedom
movement, was a great example of perseverance and steadfastness,
he added.
He said from her struggle, lessons of sacrifice, unconditional
support for a noble cause and most important of all, courage to face
odds, could be drawn.
