PM urges world to take note of Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terror

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said it was time that the world took note of Pakistan’s sacrifices in the largest war against terrorism in which thousands of its troops and civilians laid down their lives to rid the country and the region of this scourge.

Talking to a delegation of students from the prestigious London Business School (LBS) here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister said Pakistan fought this war from its own resources and pointed that the major challenge of terrorism had adversely impacted economy of the country.

He however pointed out that the government worked hard to bring peace and now Pakistan was a vibrant market for investors. He mentioned the recent visit of Nobel laureate Ms. Malala Yousafzai after almost six years and said it was a manifestation that peace had been restored.

The Prime Minister interacted with the students, many of whom were visiting Pakistan for the first time.

Special assistant to PM Ali Jahangir Siddiqui was also present during the interaction.

The Prime Minister said the government had established power plants and was planning to construct more than 1700 kms of six-lane motorways across Pakistan under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to improve connectivity within the country and with the region.

He said CPEC’s energy sector Projects had brought substantial relief to power consumers.

The Prime Minister said there had been a quantum improvement in Pakistan with the democracy taking hold and economic conditions improving.

He said Pakistan recorded 5.7% GDP growth rate and plans to increase it to 6%.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was a peaceful country and its peaceful nuclear program was a deterrent for those who wanted to destabilize the country and for its sovereignty.

He said Pakistan had always strived for bringing peace and stability to the region through dialogue.

The Prime Minister urged the students to visit various cities of Pakistan and to see for themselves the progress it has made besides witnessing the peace and stability in the country.

Earlier, the LBS students also received a briefing from SAPM Ali Jahangir Siddiqui regarding the structure and working of the executive branch of the Government.

Visit of students was under the Prime Minsters’ Connect program, where interact with the Prime Minister him so as to enhance their understanding about working of the executive.