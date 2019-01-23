PM urges PTV to promote national identity, heritage; formulate business plan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday urged the Pakistan Television (PTV) to promote the national identity and heritage besides formulating a business plan for financial and administrative reformation of the organization.

Chairing a meeting on the reforms in PTV, he said the masses could not be made to bear the brunt of financial irregularities in the state-run television, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain, Special Assistants to PM Naeemul Haq, Iftikhar Durrani, Nadeem Afzal Gondal, PTV Managing Director Arshad Khan, federal secretary and senior officers of the information ministry.