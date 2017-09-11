PM urges people to devote energies for betterment of society

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi has urged the people to reaffirm that they would devote
their energies in individual and collective capacities for the
betterment of the State and society.
“We have to continue to strive for making our country a
place where people live with freedom, dignity and honour, as
envisioned by the Quaid,” the prime minister said in a message
on the 69th death anniversary of the Father of nation, Quaid-
e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He said the people of the country were enlightened and
resilient.
“The best way to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation
is to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline,
and to carry forward the Quaid’s legacy in letter and spirit
toward making Pakistan a developed and prosperous country,” he
added.
The entire nation is observing the 69th death
anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday with
reverence.
The prime minister said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
inspired the world in general and South Asia in particular
through his charismatic and visionary leadership.
As a statesman, the Quaid led the constitutional
struggle that culminated in the creation of an independent
homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent, he added.
The Freedom Movement was a living testimony of the
political insight and sagacity of Quaid-e-Azam who adhered to
the ideals of democracy and rule of law.
By the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan was progressing
socially, economically and politically, the prime minister
noted.
