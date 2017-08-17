ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Thursday urged the parliamentarians to work earnestly to address the
issues of common man through frequent interactions.
The prime minister said this during his meetings with members
of the National Assembly including Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan, Mian
Tariq Mehmood, Sardar Muhammad Shafqat Hayat Khan and Mohammad Raza
Hayat Harraj who separately called on him at his chamber in the
National Assembly.
During the meeting, the MNAs discussed with the prime minister
the matters pertaining to development works and public welfare
schemes in their respective constituencies.
PM urges MNAs to work earnestly to address public issues
ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi