PM urges MNAs to work earnestly to address public issues

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Thursday urged the parliamentarians to work earnestly to address the

issues of common man through frequent interactions.

The prime minister said this during his meetings with members

of the National Assembly including Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan, Mian

Tariq Mehmood, Sardar Muhammad Shafqat Hayat Khan and Mohammad Raza

Hayat Harraj who separately called on him at his chamber in the

National Assembly.

During the meeting, the MNAs discussed with the prime minister

the matters pertaining to development works and public welfare

schemes in their respective constituencies.