PM urges media to play responsible, unbiased role

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday said that media was an important stakeholder

in the democratic system that has to play a responsible role

in informing the general public in an unbiased manner.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Minister

of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

and Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Dr. Musadiq Malik who

called on him at the PM Office.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about

the working of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.