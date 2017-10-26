PM urges int’l community to take notice of Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday strongly condemned the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of the situation as Indian forces used pellet guns on the innocent Kashmiri people.

Chairing a meeting of the Kashmir Council here, the prime minister said Pakistan expressed solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren and had always extended moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

He said Kashmir cause was a heroic struggle which would be remembered for times to come. Pakistan had raised the issue of Kashmir at every forum, he added.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment and support for the development of Kashmir.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had allocated unprecedented amount of resources for the development of Kashmir.

“We need to prove with our actions that we are focused on the development and welfare of the Kashmiri brethren,” the prime minister remarked and directed for holding the sessions of Kashmir Council regularly.

During the meeting, the Kashmir Council offered special prayers for the martyrs of the Kashmir cause.

The Council members highly appreciated the prime minister for effectively presenting the Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly this year.