PM urges Governor Sindh’s role as bridge between federal, Sindh governments

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Friday said the Governor Sindh should play an

instrumental role and “act as a bridge between the federal

government and the Government of Sindh” for the effective

implementation of development initiatives.

The Prime Minister stated this in a meeting with

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair here at the PM House.

The Prime Minister said the federal government was

focusing on development of Sindh, both at urban and rural

levels.

He said his government had initiated several projects

for the people of Sindh related to energy, infrastructure and

social sectors.

“With mutual consensus of all stakeholders, we acted for

bringing peace in Karachi and by the grace of Almighty Allah, law

and order situation has substantially improved”, the Prime

Minister said.

The Prime Minister said the federal government was

working on various energy projects in Sindh including Port

Qasim Power Plant, Engro Thar Power project, Jhimpir Wind

Power Project and Thar Mine Mouth Oracle Project.

Nawaz Sharif recalled that last week he inaugurated the

completed section of Karachi to Hyderabad Motorway M-9 to

facilitate people of Sindh.

“We have also included Karachi Circular Railway project

in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and work on Green

Line mass transit project is in full swing,” he said.

The Prime Minister said K4 and Lyari Expressway project

was also being supported by the federal government.

The Governor Sindh thanked the Prime Minister for

reposing trust in him and said he would perform his duties for

the benefit of the people of Sindh.

He also stated that he would further strengthen the link

between the federal and provincial governments.