PM urges FPSC to ensure merit-based recruitment

ISLAMABAD Sept 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Thursday urged the Federal Public Service Commission

(FPSC) to play its vital role by ensuring transparent and

merit-based recruitment process.

He was talking to Chairman FPSC Naveed Akram Cheema who

called on him here at the PM Office.

Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

briefed the Prime Minister about the working of the

organisation.

The Prime Minister appreciated the important role of the

organisation in selecting competent and qualified persons for

public service, a press release from the PM Office said.