PM urges focus on mathematics and sciences for national progress

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Friday urged the nation to focus on learning
mathematics and sciences to progress in all spheres and attain
a coveted place in the comity of nations.
He was addressing an event on the launch of the first
volume by the Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science’s
publication Volume I – “How maths and science power nations.”,
a project by Alif Ailaan.
The Prime Minister said the future of every nation was
based on learning mathematics and sciences and said the
ancient civilizations relied on their knowledge, innovated and
built cities that still were a source of marvel.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the Muslims of sub-
continent rose to the fore due to the efforts of educated
scholars and in this regard specially mentioned Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s efforts.
He said Pakistan was now also a member of CERN and its
scientists were now bringing a good name to the country.
He said their placement at world’s leading scientific research
centre was only possible due to their hard work and commitment
to attain higher knowledge.
He regretted that in the past the vital areas of food
security, environmental issues, educational reforms, economic
stability were ignored, however the present government was
making hectic efforts to overcome the lapses of the past, and
take the country on the path of progress and prosperity.
Prime Minister Sharif said last week he represented
Pakistan at the World Economic Forum at Davos and said the
world was getting ready for the fourth industrial revolution
and recalled his meeting with Chairman Microsoft Bill Gates
and CEO of Ali Baba Jack Ma.
He said for a bright Pakistan, the young generation
needs to lead the world markets in all spheres, but this can
only be achieved by getting quality education in sciences and
mathematics.
He said his presence here was to strengthen the vision
of his government for a better and brighter Pakistan that
occupies a prominent position amongst the comity of nations.
He said his government was endeavoring to improve the
condition of the educational institutions and was upgrading
all schools in the federal area in order to bring these at par with
those in the modern world.
The Prime Minister directed the Capital Administration
Directorate and all provincial governments to benefit from the
recommendations of the conference so as to significantly
enhance their quality of education.
The first volume was launched by Alif Ailaan – a
campaign that seeks to put education at the front and centre
of public discourse in Pakistan. The campaign points that
there were 24 million boys and girls out of school, of those
children who do go to school, the vast majority receive poor
quality education, 45% of government schools were in a
dilapidated condition and lack basic facilities.