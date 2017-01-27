PM urges focus on mathematics and sciences for national progress

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Friday urged the nation to focus on learning

mathematics and sciences to progress in all spheres and attain

a coveted place in the comity of nations.

He was addressing an event on the launch of the first

volume by the Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science’s

publication Volume I – “How maths and science power nations.”,

a project by Alif Ailaan.

The Prime Minister said the future of every nation was

based on learning mathematics and sciences and said the

ancient civilizations relied on their knowledge, innovated and

built cities that still were a source of marvel.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the Muslims of sub-

continent rose to the fore due to the efforts of educated

scholars and in this regard specially mentioned Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s efforts.

He said Pakistan was now also a member of CERN and its

scientists were now bringing a good name to the country.

He said their placement at world’s leading scientific research

centre was only possible due to their hard work and commitment

to attain higher knowledge.

He regretted that in the past the vital areas of food

security, environmental issues, educational reforms, economic

stability were ignored, however the present government was

making hectic efforts to overcome the lapses of the past, and

take the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Sharif said last week he represented

Pakistan at the World Economic Forum at Davos and said the

world was getting ready for the fourth industrial revolution

and recalled his meeting with Chairman Microsoft Bill Gates

and CEO of Ali Baba Jack Ma.

He said for a bright Pakistan, the young generation

needs to lead the world markets in all spheres, but this can

only be achieved by getting quality education in sciences and

mathematics.

He said his presence here was to strengthen the vision

of his government for a better and brighter Pakistan that

occupies a prominent position amongst the comity of nations.

He said his government was endeavoring to improve the

condition of the educational institutions and was upgrading

all schools in the federal area in order to bring these at par with

those in the modern world.

The Prime Minister directed the Capital Administration

Directorate and all provincial governments to benefit from the

recommendations of the conference so as to significantly

enhance their quality of education.

The first volume was launched by Alif Ailaan – a

campaign that seeks to put education at the front and centre

of public discourse in Pakistan. The campaign points that

there were 24 million boys and girls out of school, of those

children who do go to school, the vast majority receive poor

quality education, 45% of government schools were in a

dilapidated condition and lack basic facilities.