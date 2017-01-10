PM urges exporters to make their products competitive internationally

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Tuesday met leading exporters of the country and sought

their support in making country’s exports competitive,

internationally.

He was chairing a meeting of the exporters here at the

PM Office, convened to find out the issues faced by the export

industry.

The exporters briefed the prime minister about the various

issues they confront in increasing exports.

The prime minister solicited their input to incentivise their sectors and enhance the quantum significantly.