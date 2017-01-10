ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Tuesday met leading exporters of the country and sought
their support in making country’s exports competitive,
internationally.
He was chairing a meeting of the exporters here at the
PM Office, convened to find out the issues faced by the export
industry.
The exporters briefed the prime minister about the various
issues they confront in increasing exports.
The prime minister solicited their input to incentivise their sectors and enhance the quantum significantly.
PM urges exporters to make their products competitive internationally
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz