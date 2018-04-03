PM urges bureaucracy to adapt to new realities of fast-changing world for efficient state management

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said bureaucracy, being the backbone of the country, had to adapt to new realities of the fast-changing specialized world for efficient state management and optimal decision making.

He was talking to participants of 108th National Management Course from National School of Public Policy here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister said the complex issues of technical nature required specialized trainings and use of technology to address the existing challenges.

He said Pakistan was faced with huge challenges that included economic issues, security challenges and the issues related to socio-economic development.

He said the challenges of ensuring better service delivery and good governance had increased after devolution under the 18th constitutional amendment. The bureaucracy, he added, had to play a leading role in finding solution to those challenges especially at provincial level.

Later, he invited the participants to share their views and ask questions about various issues of national importance.

Replying to a question about counter-terrorism efforts, the prime minister said countering terrorism was a continuous effort that involved addressing root causes and factors leading towards extremism.

He said Pakistan was the only country that had defeated terrorism despite huge sacrifices.

Discussing socio-economic issues especially the development of backward areas of the country, he stressed upon the need for capacity building by the provinces to address such issues.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor offered a great opportunity and would prove to be a game changer for the development of country and the region.

He hoped that the specialized training being imparted to the senior government functionaries at National School of Public Policy would help them develop better understanding of the formulation and implementation of public policy and would prepare them for taking assignments at national policy level.

Other issues of national importance also came under discussion during the interaction.