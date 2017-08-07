PM urges all MPs to actively take part in legislative business

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Monday urged all the parliamentarians to actively take
part in legislative business and put forward their
proposals for legislation to serve the public interest.
The prime minister said this in a meeting with Minister
for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad who called on him at PM Office here.
The minister apprised the prime minister on
parliamentary affairs and the business of the National
Assembly.
The prime minister appreciated the role of Ministry of
Parliamentary Affairs and said that it was immensely
encouraging to see the parliamentarians actively participating
in the legislative business.
Sheikh Aftab briefed the prime minister on Sustainable
Development Goals program of the government and the progress in its implementation was also reviewed during the meeting.
