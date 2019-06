ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called upon the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to devise a policy in consultation with National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) to exploit the tourism potential of the valley.

Chairing a meeting to discuss various development projects of AJK here at the Prime Minister Office, he said the AJK had immense potential to attract foreign and local tourists, for which a proper strategy needed to be in-place.