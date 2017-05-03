PM underlines need to achieves $5 bln trade target between Pak-Iran

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Wednesday underlined the need for concerted efforts to achieve the
target of $5 billion in the bilateral trade between Pakistan and
Iran as soon as possible.
He was talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif who called
on him.
The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived Islamabad to discuss
bilateral relations and regional issues, PM office media wing in a press release said.
The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the increasing
high level exchanges between the two countries to strengthen
bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.
He hoped that the two sides would continue to expand economic
interaction for promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the
areas of trade, investment, energy and connectivity.
The issues of peace and stability in the region also came
under discussion during the meeting.
On the tragic incident that took place in the Iranian province
of Sistan and Baluchestan involving martyrdom of 11 Iranian border
security guards on April 26, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s
serious condolences to the government and people of Iran.
The Iranian Foreign Minister thanked the prime minister and
the government of Pakistan for the continued efforts for
strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing interaction in all
areas including trade and economic cooperation as well as border and
security issues.
He also conveyed the desire of the Iranian leadership and the
government for continued efforts for growth in bilateral ties.