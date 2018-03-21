PM underlines for institutional interaction, high level exchanges with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday underlined importance of institutional interaction and high level exchanges with Afghanistan to enhance bilateral trade, economic cooperation and transit of Afghan goods through Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to Afghan Ambassador Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, who called on him. They discussed bilateral relations and efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Expressing Pakistan’s desire for strengthening engagement with Afghanistan to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields, the prime minister also stressed the need for deepening connectivity between the two countries and expediting ongoing regional projects including TAPI and CASA1000.

The prime minister strongly condemned a suicide blast at a shrine in Kabul on Wednesday in which many precious lives were lost while a number of people got injured. He expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan over the brutal act of terrorism.

Prime Minister Abbasi reiterated Pakistan’s support to the efforts for Afghan reconciliation under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

The Afghan ambassador lauded the Prime Minister’s reaffirmation of Pakistan’s support for strengthening of bilateral relations while conveying that President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan leadership also desired meaningful engagement with Pakistan in all areas of interaction.