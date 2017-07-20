PM to win legal battle like 2013 political contest: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif would emerge victorious in the legal battle like the thumping win he

got in the political contest of 2013, Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

said on Thursday.

“PTI could not face the PML-N in the political battle field and now

it is aspiring for something extra for political gains,” he said while talking to media outside

the Supreme Court.

He said PTI knew very well that it could not face the PML-N in

political field, so it like an ‘immature player’ wanted to get ‘walkover’ and praying for rain

to stop the match.

“PTI is pursuing the only one policy that is to get walkover in one

way or other,” he said.

Dr Tariq said the whole nation witnessed unprecedented development

taking place across the country, adding that the Prime Minister was putting

in his all energy to make the country a vibrant economic power. “The PM is

fulfilling all the promises he made with the public during the election

campaign 2013.”

Declaring the PML-N rivals ‘political pygmies,’ he said they

(opponents) were desperately looking towards the supreme court for a verdict

of their choice.

He said the Sharif family submitted certified documents required in

the Panama Papers case and more were being provided to the Supreme

Court.

“Accountability of the Prime Minister and his family is being done and

the whole nation is witnessing,” he said.