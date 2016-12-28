PM to visit Muzaffarabad on Thursday

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad on Thursday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will chair a budget meeting of the Kashmir Council besides other engagements.

The Prime Minister, on this occasion, will also be briefed by planning and development department of AJK about the on-going important development projects in the area.