PM to visit Maldives on July 25-27

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will

undertake an official visit to the Maldives on July 25-27, on the invitation of the President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

The Prime Minister will attend the celebrations of 52nd Independence

Day of Maldives on July 26.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also hold official talks

with the Maldivian President.

A number of MoUs/Agreements for cooperation in various fields would

also be signed after the talks, a Foreign Office statement said issued here Monday.

“Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with the Maldives

which are characterized by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests,” the Foreign Office said.

The statement said diplomatic relations with Maldives, established on

July 26, 1966 had grown from strength to strength. Both the countries closely coordinate with each other at regional and international fora on issues of mutual importance.

“The Pakistan-Maldives relationships are marked by close and warm

sentiments between the people of the two countries. The visit of the Prime Minister will provide impetus to further strengthen our bilateral relations with the Maldives in all areas including political, trade, economic, defence, tourism, education and people to people

contacts,” the Foreign Office said.