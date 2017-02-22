PM to triumph in SC case as he did nothing wrong: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday

said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would triumph in the

Supreme Court in Panama Papers case as he did not do anything wrong.

Addressing a press conference along with member National

Assembly Talal Chaudhry here, he said Pakistan Muslim League(N) was

sure that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family were innocent

and would be absolved of the charges against them.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not challenge

maintainability of the case and submitted himself to the Supreme

Court as he was keen to get himself cleared.

He said International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

(ICIJ) posted on its website that it was neither suggesting nor

implying that anything wrong was done by those whose names were

mentioned in the Panama Papers.

The minister said PTI tried to put pressure on the judges and

even indulged in provocative propaganda against the judiciary on

social media and other forums.

Imran Khan had been hurling baseless allegations against the Prime Minister and failed to provide any evidence in the court in the Panama Papers case, he added.

“PTI is trying to gain political mileage from the case.”

Dr Tariq Fazal said Imran Khan also failed to bring any reforms in

institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and did nothing practical to

provide relief to the people in the province.

He recalled that during the sit ins, PTI attacked Parliament, Prime Minister House, Pakistan Television and other national institutions.

Imran Khan damaged the country with his style of politics, he

added.

The minister said PTI chief accused that elections were rigged and wasted time of the nation with his sit in and later the judicial commission in its decision declared that no rigging was done in the polls.

He told that Lahore High Court twice quashed the case of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, which was registered during the rule of Pervez Musharraf.

He said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) was distorting facts, telling lies and spreading hate.

Talal Chaudhry said Imran Khan repeatedly changed his stance on the Panama Papers issue, adding PTI chief did not want accountability but wanted to use the issue to grab power.

He said the PML N government led by Nawaz Sharif was transforming the country, removing energy shortages and bringing peace and stability to the country.

The international organizations and media on numerous occasions had acknowledged the efforts of the government for revival of the economy, he told.

The government started work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Karachi stock index broke new records and major gains were made in the economic sector, he added.

He said PTI was afraid that it had nothing to show to the people in the elections in 2018.

Talal asked Imran to come clear on matters regarding his children and father, who according to him was removed from service on corruption charges.

He said Supreme Court was a court of law and nobody should be wishful about the verdict in Panama Papers case.